News

Richmond police: Homicide suspect critical after shooting self

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond homicide suspect was in critical condition Thursday, one day after police say she was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, the Richmond Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Erica Petry, who was wanted for her role in a November homicide. Police considered Petry to be “armed and dangerous.”

Within a few hours, investigators received a tip that Petry was inside a home on U.S. 27, according to a statement by police.

“Upon entering the residence, Petry was located inside the residence suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

Petry was airlifted to a Dayton hospital, where she was reported to be in stable but critical condition.

Richmond police did not provide any additional details on last month’s homicide.

Petry has not been charged with any crime.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Richmond Police Department’s Detective Division at 765-938-7256 or send an email with information using the city’s website. All tips can remain anonymous by either phone or at the listed link.

Mental health resources