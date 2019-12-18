Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Rise’n Roll Bakery celebrates Fishers grand opening with ‘Donuts for Harlej’ fundraiser

Rise’n Roll Bakery celebrates Fishers grand opening with ‘Donuts for Harlej’ fundraiser

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Doughnuts from one Central Indiana bakery will be extra sweet today.

Rise’n Roll bakery opening in Fishers is using its first days in business to give back to the community.

The shop is hosting a two-day fundraiser to raise money for the Fishers Police Department in memory of K-9 Harlej, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.

Dollars raised will be donated to the fund that was set up to support the Fishers Police Department’s K-9 program.

During the fundraiser, the bakery is also offering any uniformed police, fire or EMS first-responder a free doughnut and cup of coffee.

Rise’n Roll Fisher’s grand opening will kick off Friday at 7 a.m.

The bakery is celebrating with giveaways and offering free doughnuts for a year to the first person in line.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.

