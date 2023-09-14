Rise’n Roll Bakery closing and relocating downtown location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local donut chain that was crowned as America’s Greatest Donut shop is relocating its stores in Indianapolis.

Rise’n Roll Bakery, an Amish-style bakery in Middlebury, Indiana, says they are setting its sights on strategic growth and expansion in the Indianapolis area, relocating to better serve its loyal customers.

The downtown location will close its doors after the end of business hours on Saturday. The bakery will be relocated to Nora, just 3 miles from the Broad Ripple location, which will end operations due to its close vicinity to the new location.

The bakery says the relocation is “the changing landscape of downtown Indianapolis, especially the notable mass departure of office workers from the area.”

“The moves are tactical. By transitioning Downtown to Nora and considering Broad Ripple’s closeness to the new location, it makes sense to consolidate and set our sights on the north for our next store.” Casey McGaughey, President of MCL, Inc., the franchisee, said in a release

Rise’n Roll Bakery also plans to open locations in Carmel and Westfield, marking a new chapter for the company’s brand.

“We recognize the love and support our customers in Broad Ripple and Downtown have shown us over the years. As we shift, our commitment is to ensure that our fans in the northern suburbs continue to have easy access to our award-winning donuts.” Casey McGaughey

The bakery’s Fishers, Greenwood, and Avon locations will continue to serve customers.