Rise’n Roll Bakery opens new central Indiana location

Rise'n Roll, an Amish-style bakery known for its national award-winning cinnamon caramel donuts, just opened a new location in central Indiana. The new bakery opened Wednesday at 16030 Spring Mill Rd., Suite D, in Westfield.(Photo by Rise'n Roll via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rise’n Roll, an Amish-style bakery known for its national award-winning cinnamon caramel donuts, has opened a new location in central Indiana.

The new bakery opened Wednesday at 16030 Spring Mill Rd., Suite D, in Westfield. That’s at the southwest corner of Spring Mill Road and 161st Street in the new Spring Mill Station development.

Visitors can choose from an assortment of sweet treats including preservative-free donuts, cookies, pies, cakes, and cinnamon rolls, breads and cheeses. Rise’n Roll also offers familiar Amish staples such as noodles, butter, breads, and cheese.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our bakery to the Westfield community,” Casey McGaughey, franchise owner, said. “Our goal is to deliver the same quality, freshness, and Hoosier hospitality that our customers have come to love.”

The bakery’s grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27. Doors open at 7 a.m. and the first person in line will receive free donuts every week for a year! Other early birds will receive free donuts or a coupon for free donuts, according to a Rise’n Roll Facebook post.

Store hours for the Westfield location are Monday through Saturday from 7a.m. to 5 p.m. The store will be closed on Sundays.

Rise’n Roll was founded by an Amish family in northern Indiana in 2001 and has grown to 15 locations across the state. It was recently voted the best donut shop in Indiana by Visit Indiana.

Click here to view the full Rise’n Roll menu.