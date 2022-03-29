All Indiana

Rising country music TikTok star to perform in Brown County this weekend

Avery Anna is making a huge name for herself as a singer/songwriter, and if you haven’t heard of her, just ask her 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

She joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share how she got her start in the industry, when she realized she had a gift and more.

Anna will open for Martina McBride this Saturday, April 2 at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana.

About Avery Anna:

From the desert to the mountains, Warner Music Nashville singer / songwriter Avery Anna grew up chasing the Arizona sunsets. She started singing at 10 years old, quickly picking up the guitar and piano, but it wasn’t until she started her TikTok channel that she realized her full potential. Hopping in a bathtub for acoustics, Avery began uploading covers – and her videos blew up overnight. Her repertoire spans classic country artists such as Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline to modern acts like Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini. Now with 1.3 million followers and almost 25 million likes, Avery is ready to share her own music with the world. The 2022 YouTube Artist on the Rise has released four tracks, and her current single “Narcissist” is already making a statement. A SiriusXM Highway Find, the song has landed on major playlists such as Spotify’s New Music Friday, Apple Music’s Country Risers and is approaching 10 million streams. The Flagstaff native will soon take her music on the road, opening for Josh Turner in February before heading overseas for C2C Festival in London. This is just the beginning for Avery, as she steps out of the bathtub and into the spotlight.

To purchase tickets visit, browncountymusiccenter.com.

For more from Anna visit, linktr.ee/AveryAnnaMusic.