Rising river brings flooding concerns

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — On Saturday, the Indianapolis metro area continued to get pounded with rain as the area wraps up a second day of rainy weather.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon are expected to bring more rain to the area through the weekend.

With more rain comes more concerns for those in areas near rising bodies of water.

Saturday evening, the White River was already above its banks in the Riverwood neighborhood in Noblesville.

“It’ll come over my porch, and that’s about 19 feet of water,” explained resident Melissa Calvert.

Calvert and the rest of the Riverwood neighborhood live just feet away from the rising waters of the White River.

“I’m expecting by Monday for us to be completely flooded in, all the way around our house,” said Calvert.

Calvert and her neighbors are sometimes forced to move their belongings to higher ground.

“I park my car over at the corner or behind us before it starts getting too much higher,” said Calvert.

The county began offering sandbags to residents on Friday and continued on Saturday. Emergency management gave out 2,000 on Friday and were expected to fill another 2,000 as rain covered the county on Saturday.

“When we got the email, we dropped everything we were going to do today and ran over here to help out,” said volunteer Ken Goldberg.

Goldberg’s family home in Massachusetts was damaged by floodwaters a few years ago, so he was glad to help.

“We wish we would have had sandbags and everything else,” said Goldberg. “This could happen to other people. It’s happened to us, and we need to help pay it forward.”

Goldberg’s family joined about 80 other people filling sandbags.

Emergency management officials say the threat of flash flooding becomes more complicated as the ground becomes more saturated with water, as weak trees are at risk of toppling over.

“When the ground gets so super-saturated as it has the last two days and going into our third day tomorrow, it’s going to be pretty rough,” explained Nancy Chance, with the Good Samaritan Network in Hamilton County.

While the rain falls, Calvert said she’d have to wait it out and wade through what’s to come in her neighborhood.

“You expect it,” explained Calvert. “You live on the river. But it’s not something fun. It’s not fun and games.”

White River in Noblesville is expected to crest at 19 feet late Monday into early Tuesday, just shy of moderate flood stage.

Sandbags are available for pick-up for Hamilton County residents from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the Hamilton County Hazardous Waste Center until flooding threats subside.