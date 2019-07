INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 12: (L-R) Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Mark Consuelos of “Riverdale” accept the Choice Drama TV Show onstage during FOX’s Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on August 12, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The cast and crew of the CW’s “Riverdale” won big at the Teen Choice Awards.

They took home the award for Choice Drama TV Show. The cast also won several other awards including Choice Actor, Actress, Villain, Breakout Star and Scene Stealer.

You can watch “Riverdale” on WISH-TV. The new season starts Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Two other CW shows, “The Flash” and “Supergirl,” also won some awards during Sunday night’s show.