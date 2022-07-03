News

Road rage shooting on city’s westside, 2 men shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms that a road rage led to two men shot on the city’s westside.

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of Gateway Court, police were called to the scene of two men shot.

IMPD says, both men were taken to separate hospitals in critical condition, but both are now in stable condition.

Officers are not sure where the road rage started, but say the two men got out of their own car before being shot at by a unknown person driving a black two door car.

The investigation is ongoing.