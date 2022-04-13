News

‘Roadsters 2 Records’ exhibition highlights most pivotal era in IMS history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is still 45 days away, but the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has already dropped the green flag on a new exhibit at the museum.

“There’s a massive change from the look of the cars (and) the technology that they put into the cars,” Vice President of Curation and Education at the IMS Museum, Jason Vansickle, said.

Between 1960 and 1972, IMS saw an emergence in new stars, the birth of Indy 500 traditions, and the rear engine revolution. This is being showcased at the new Roadsters 2 Records exhibition. It highlights what the speedway calls the “most pivotal era” in IMS history.

“They were just breaking the 150 mile barrier in the early part, and then by 1972, Bob Unser smashed the pole speed by just under 18 miles per hour over the year prior, which was around 196 and some change,” Vansickle said.

Guests will find a selection of cars demonstrating the evolution of technology that developed the vehicles that we see today.

“In the exhibit here we have examples throughout these 12 years of how this evolution of the IndyCar happened. We start off with the front engine roadsters. We go to the rear engine cars. We go into the advancement in technology in tires (and) engines,” Vansickle said.

The exhibition also showcases popular drivers including A.J. Foyt and Rodger Ward.

“With the names, the drivers, the technology, the change… it’s setting up how we know modern IndyCar. We’d like to give guests the understanding of how important these 12 years were,” Vansickle said.

Ohio resident and museum visitor Melvin Gamble says he enjoyed the exhibit.

“Very impressive with the staff here. You can tell they know their stuff,” Gamble said.

The exhibit is open now through November.