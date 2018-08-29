Robbers target Speedway gas station multiple times in one month

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Police Department is investigating three robberies in a span of two weeks at the same gas station.

The gas station targeted is the Speedway Gas station across the street from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on West 16th Street.

Surveillance video picked up images of two suspects; however, police have not been able to publicly identify the men.

Tuesday morning, police received another call that someone tried to rob the Speedway Gas station.

Officers spotted three people in a stolen car that matched the description of the suspects.

A police chase started and officers were later able to catch one of three suspects. Police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old boy.

“I don’t know why they would target the Speedway Gas station the reason why something gets targeted I don’t know,” said Speedway Police Department Lieutenant Trent Theobald.