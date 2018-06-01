Roncalli baseball player expected to go high in MLB draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For one prep baseball star, there is a phone call on the way that is rarely received by an Indianapolis area code.

Fans of the Roncalli baseball team this postseason know it’s for center fielder Nick Schnell and they hope it’s the first of many.

As far as college plans, he’s already been sought out by at least one school, but he may have to pass. Schnell is on the cusp of becoming only the 10th Indiana prep player since 2000 to be picked in the first two rounds in the major league draft.

“You hear about the California, Florida, Texas kids all the time, so having Indiana next to my name gives me a little bit of pride,” Schnell said.

So that is how Nick Schnell looked at it, 200 days to get his work done. With four days until the draft begins, he’ll compete in playoffs this weekend and then on Monday, he’ll await Round 1 of the major league draft.

“Monday, it will be interesting. I don’t think we are going to be having any food; the plan is to just sit there and watch TV. I am going to be so nervous, I don’t think I will be able to eat. I will just be pacing in my living room.”

Saturday is just as important. Roncalli faces theCathedral Irish, a team Schnell is 0-6 against, in regional playoffs.

