Roncalli faculty member charged in assault of student in cafeteria

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A faculty member at Roncalli High School has been charged with battery following an alleged assault on the school’s campus.

Bob Tully, who serves as Roncalli’s vice president for mission and ministry, was charged Friday with one count of battery resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, there was an incident Dec. 6 between Tully and a 14-year-old student in the school’s cafeteria.

The student told officers that he was sitting at a lunch table when Tully came over and “was upset that food had been spilled on the floor.” The student also said Tully seemed “really angry” and insisted that he would make the student a “human vacuum” if it didn’t get cleaned up.

The victim, who has not been identified, said Tully grabbed him from behind, around his upper chest and neck and then pulled him backwards from the lunch table.

The victim alerted Tim Crissman, the dean of students, about the altercation and police officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the school.

Tully spoke with officers at the scene and said he was working in the cafeteria when he was told that a student poured food on the floor. He said he went to the table and found the food on the floor.

According to court documents, Tully said students began to laugh at him and the victim began to stand up from the table. Tully said that’s when he put his hands on the student’s shoulders and pushed him down to keep him from getting up.

Tully said he never did “do any type of choking action.”

No video of the incident was available, according to court records.

Tully was placed on administrative investigation after the incident.

Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis released the following statement on Friday after the battery charge was filed against Tully: