Roncalli students, alumni protest in support of guidance counselor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and alumni of Roncalli High School gathered on Thursday night to call for change to a school policy after a guidance counselor at the school was asked to dissolve her same-sex marriage or else resign from her position.

On Monday, guidance counselor Shelly Fitzgerald told News 8 someone showed her marriage certificate to school leaders, who said if she didn’t resign or end her marriage, her contract would not be renewed. Fitzgerald said she got married in 2014 and hid her relationship from school leaders throughout her 15 years at Roncalli.

Students and alumni held a protest outside the school on Tuesday.

“Whatever the decision is, I’m hoping that Shelly can stay and make a change. I believe that this is the time we’ve waited for. I think that Shelly was chosen by God. I think she is as she’s quoted, ‘the catalyst of this.’ We all support her; we all love her; the kids adore her. This has got to be changed, and it’s got to be now,” said Angela Goffinet, a Roncalli alumna.

In a Facebook post Monday, which has since been deleted, the school stated that Fitzgerald was still an employee and that school leaders would not go into details on personnel matters.

According to a statement from the school, Fitzgerald signed a contract that clearly states employees must follow the must support the teachings of the Catholic church, including “the belief that all persons are called to respect human sexuality and its expression in the Sacrament of Marriage between a man and a woman….”

On Tuesday, Fitzgerald said she had been put on paid leave and school leaders had asked her to stay off campus.

Former school board member Dan Parker joined the support for Fitzgerald when he resigned this from the board this week.

Parker sent News 8 his resignation letter which says in part:

“I’ve always believed that the Roncalli community was strong because of the family members and the wonderful staff that included Shelly. The student body and our recent alumni can be added to that strength. Clearly, we are doing something right when our young students and graduates understand better than some older adults that love is love, commitment is commitment and marriage is marriage no matter who opens their heart to those wonderful gifts from God.”