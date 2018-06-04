Roundabout construction begins at 96th and Keystone

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Construction started Monday on a $28 million roundabout and interchange at 96th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The goal is to build a roundabout on 96th Street and turn Keystone Avenue into a bridge going up and over it.

Carmel city leaders say the finished product will ease traffic flow, but its construction will likely do just the opposite.

City engineers said the project will narrow Keystone to two lanes — one northbound and one southbound. All lanes were still open Monday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said more than 85,000 cars drive through the intersection daily.

City engineers said the project will be done sometime next year and that the construction is needed because the intersection averages 73 accidents per year and delays of 3.5 minutes during the busiest travel times.

City of Carmel engineer Jeremy Kashman wants to reminding drivers that US 31 is still open if they’re seeking a detour.

“We know the construction is going to be difficult for everyone,” Kashman said. “We want to get in, get out and construct a high-quality product as quickly as we can.”

The finished product will be similar to the roundabout interchange at U.S. 31 and 116th Street.

The city said Carmel’s population has more than tripled since 1996, but the number of serious injury accidents has gone down.

“That’s attributed to, one, our roundabouts. But also some of the other infrastructure improvements,” Kashman said.

Two other roundabouts are already under construction on 96th Street. They’re part of Carmel’s $43 million 96th Street Corridor Improvement Project.