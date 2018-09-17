‘Roundabout Midnight’ party among Carmel’s Roundabouts Week events

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel officials are clearly proud of their roundabouts, so it’s no surprise they’re joining federal authorities to celebrate National Roundabouts Week.

The observance began Monday and continues through Friday. Carmel is planning special events and social media posts as part of its celebration.

A “Roundabout Midnight” street party will be Friday night at businesses near a new roundabout next to the Meijer store at Carmel Drive and Old Meridian Street. The party with live music, food and beverages for the 21-and-older crowd will run from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday.

For trivia lovers, Books and Brews at Carmel City Center will host a roundabout trivia contest from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

If you want to join the celebration but cannot attend an events, the All Things Carmel store on Main Street is selling roundabout T-shirts for locals to wear to work on Friday. The store also is selling roundabout cookies.

The All Things Carmel store will sell cookies and T-shirts with a roundabout theme. (Photo Provided/City of Carmel)

Mayor James Brainard issued this statement in a news release:

“With more roundabouts than any other city in America, we really couldn’t let this week go by without having some fun and participating in the mission of advocating for roundabouts. We love our roundabouts, but what we love even more is the fact that they save lives, they reduce serious injuries in accidents and they are better for our commuters and the quality of the air.”