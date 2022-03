News

Running late? Stop rushing, here’s why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Maybe you forgot to set your alarm or perhaps you hit the snooze button too many times. Regardless of the circumstance, you’re now running late. So what do you do? Probably panic and start to rush. In this segment of ” Life.Style.Live!” Health Spotlight, I talk about why rushing negatively affects your body and how the benefits pale in comparison to the added stress you put on yourself to catch up.