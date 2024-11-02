Rush Bowls in Fishers focuses on healthy, delicious ingredients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rush Bowls, located in Fishers, is committed to using honest, healthy ingredients to create flavorful food bowls. The establishment emphasizes the use of the finest fruits and all-natural components, resulting in nutritious options that appeal to health-conscious diners.

Founded in 2004 by Andrew Pudalov, Rush Bowls originated in Boulder, Colorado, after Pudalov transitioned from a career in New York’s financial sector to pursue a vision of fast, healthy dining. The restaurant quickly became known for its bowls made with high-quality fruits, granola, honey, and blended with proteins and vitamins to support a healthy lifestyle.

James and Marissa Cunningham, the owners of the Fishers franchise, recently joined News 8 on Daybreak to discuss their new fall menu items.

“Our harvest autumn smoothie tastes like a cider slushie at the pumpkin patch. It features all-natural ingredients like bananas, cinnamon, chai tea, and apples,” Marissa shared. They also introduced a pumpkin spice bowl, made with almond butter, pumpkin puree, bananas, and cinnamon.

The Cunninghams say they take pride in their commitment to health, stating that no refined sugars are used in their products. Their menu is fully customizable to accommodate various dietary needs and allergies. “We can cater to any allergy or dietary preferences. Whatever you want, we can do,” Marissa said.

James also discussed his book, “You Can Do It,” aimed at inspiring others to pursue their dreams, despite any challenges they may face.

To learn more about Rush Bowls and James’ book, watch the interview above.