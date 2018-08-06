Rushville gas station shooting leaves man injured

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Country Mark gas station in Rushville.

A man was shot in the stomach and flown to St. Vincent Hospital.

Investigators say the man went into the store Saturday night and became verbally aggressive toward store workers and another shopper.

Witnesses told police the fight escalated and became physical.

Witnesses say the other shopper took out a gun and shot the man once.

On Sunday, Rushville police said they were interviewing witnesses, and they believe alcohol was a factor.

The Rush County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in this case.