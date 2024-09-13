Safety tips for motorists, farmers during harvest shared

INDIANAPOLIS (The Tribune) — Harvest season is officially underway for Indiana’s 94,000 farmers, which means more slow-moving farm equipment will be on Indiana’s rural roads and highways.

To keep Hoosiers safe this year, state agencies are asking motorists to be alert and patient as they share the road with farm equipment this fall.

“The fall is an exciting time for all Hoosiers as the temperatures cool and the leaves turn colors. And Hoosier farmers share that excitement as they prepare to begin harvest,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “While traveling rural roads and highways this fall, remember to watch for large farm equipment moving between fields as they work to harvest the crops, and be sure to know the proper steps to safely navigate around.”

In 2022, four vehicles were involved in crashes with farm equipment in Indiana which resulted in one death, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Moving farm equipment can be one of the most dangerous parts of a farmer’s job,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “When motorists know how to safely navigate around farm equipment, our roads are safer. By working together, farmers and everyday Hoosiers can ensure they arrive safely to their destination.”

Farm equipment during harvest season could include tractors, combines, grain carts, grain wagons and large trucks hauling agricultural products. These vehicles are wide, sometimes taking up most of the road, and often travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph.

The following list includes safety tips for motorists approaching large farm equipment:

Farmers will pull over when they are able to let motorists pass, but it may take time for them to get to a safe place to do so.

Be alert. Farm equipment is wide, sometimes taking up most of the road.

Be careful when passing. Do not pass in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure or tunnel.

Do not try to pass a slow-moving vehicle on the left without ensuring that the vehicle is not planning a left turn. It may appear that the driver is pulling over for you to pass when it is actually preparing to turn. You will drive right into its path, endangering yourself and the farmer.

Avoid tailgating, as some farm equipment might have to make sudden stops along the road.

Allow plenty of time to get to a destination, be aware of alternate routes and avoid distractions.

“When you see farmers out working and moving from field to field, please be patient as they work to harvest their crops which are needed to help feed our communities and the world,” said Doug Carter, Indiana State Police Superintendent. “Let’s all work together to help ensure everyone’s safety on our roadways.”

For a list of safety tips, visit isda.in.gov.

The Indiana Electric Cooperatives also issued a news release with some safety tips for farmers.

“Combines and grain augers are large pieces of equipment,” said Jon Elkins, vice president of safety, training and compliance at Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “People assume everything will fit under the power lines, but that isn’t always the case. The biggest cause of electrocutions on farms is equipment accidentally touching power lines.”

IEC recommends some tips for farmers to protect themselves and their workers:

Observe your surroundings. Always check above and around before moving or raising equipment. Remember, power lines can sag, especially in hot weather. Maintain a minimum clearance of 10 feet from all power lines and poles.

Never try to raise power lines to allow passage of tall equipment. Even non-metallic objects like wood poles or branches can conduct electricity.

Be cautious around power poles. Striking a pole can cause it to break and drop live wires onto your equipment.

Lower equipment properly. Ensure equipment like grain augers and other portable equipment are fully lowered before transporting.

Use a spotter. Having a spotter provide an extra set of eyes when navigating near power lines can enhance safety. Clearances may have changed since you last accessed the field.

Plan your route. If you doubt equipment will clear a power line, opt for an alternative route.

Stay put in emergencies. If you’re in equipment that touches power lines, stay in the cab and call for help. Tell others to stay away. In the rare case of a fire and an emergency exit is necessary, jump clear without touching the ground and the equipment simultaneously, then shuffle with both feet together for at least 30 feet to avoid electrical shock.

“Working the land has enough hazards in the work itself,” Elkins said. “With care and planning, moving to and from the fields shouldn’t be one of them.”