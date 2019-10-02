Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College guaranteeing tuition rate

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — No tuition increases are on the horizon for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students. The college will keep its academic year 2020-21 tuition the same as the current rate and will guarantee undergraduate students pay the same rate for four years. The current tuition is set at $29,950 per year.

“We want to convey to students and families that a college degree from The Woods is affordable,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology. “We hope this guarantee brings comfort and ability for families to map out college expenses knowing that there won’t be a surprise down the road with a change in tuition.”

The college currently has a 95 percent placement rate for graduates who receive employment in their major or are admitted to a graduate school within six months of graduating.