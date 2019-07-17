Salvation Army, Kokomo open cooling centers

The sun is hidden behind clouds July 17, 2019, outside the WISH-TV studios in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

(WISH) — Air-conditioning on the fritz at your place? Or just looking for a place to cool down?

The Salvation Army beginning Thursday will open cooling centers as Indianapolis and other parts of central Indiana are under an excessive heat warning from 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings reports highs in the middle 90s and high humidity will make for dangerous conditions.

The cooling centers are at the Salvation Army’s Eagle Creek location, 4400 N. High School Road, and the Salvation Army’s Fountain Square location, 1337 Shelby St.

The centers will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Eagle Creek location will also be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Fountain Square location will also be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Salvation Army said the hours for Saturday and Sunday may be expanded later. They will post that information on the Facebook pages for the Fountain Square location and the Eagle Creek location.

All Salvation Army locations in central Indiana are available during normal business hours. More weekend locations may be added later, a spokeswoman said by email.

In Kokomo, Mayor Greg Goodnight tweeted, “We’re expecting extreme heat over the next few days, so we wanted to make sure everyone had a place to stay cool. We are opening the Senior Citizens Center Thursday through Saturday 8 am to 8 pm.”