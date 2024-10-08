Sam’s Club testing stores with no checkout lanes

Middle east tensions could cause gas prices to rise

Gas prices are falling again, but it may not last.

GasBuddy reported on Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular gas dropped 3 cents. That brought prices to $2.99 a gallon — but oil prices have been marching higher due to tension in the Middle East.

AAA says the current average price in the Indianapolis area is around $3.08 a gallon. A month ago, it was $3.24.

Banks raise credit card fees

Banks have been raising credit card interest rates and fees because they fear losing money from a new cap on late fees. That means cardholders struggling to pay their bills might not see much relief.

The average credit card interest rate was 21.5% percent in May.

Hurricanes impacting stock price for generator companies

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday.

Generac hit an intraday high of $175.69, up more than 9% over Friday’s close. The power generation company also hit a new 52-week high.

Meanwhile, stocks in insurance companies that have weather catastrophe exposure — like Allstate, Travelers and Chubb — are falling on potential insured losses tied to Hurricane Milton.

Sam’s Club testing store with no checkout lines

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is opening a location in the Dallas area that offers a glimpse of its future.

The club will have no checkout lanes, will display online-only items and will have a larger area for fulfilling e-commerce orders for curbside pickup and home delivery.

The company will display online-only items as wide-ranging as a 12-foot Christmas tree and a five-carat lab- grown diamond. Members can scan QR codes and go straight to the items in the app.

Some users say apple watch detects illness before symptoms appear

Apple’s new vitals app for watch ios 11 appears to be impressing some users with its ability to detect potential illness days before symptoms manifest.

Reddit users say their watches knew they weren’t 100 percent before they did.

While many users praised the feature’s accuracy, experiences varied. At least one user in the thread mentioned that the app didn’t detect their illness in advance, suggesting that individual results may differ.