Fountain Square bar named one of USA TODAY’s Bars of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sam’s Silver Circle, located at 1102 Fletcher Ave., has been recognized by USA TODAY as one of the Bars of the Year. This honor highlights the bar’s nearly century-long legacy of serving the Fountain Square community with hot pizza and cold beer.

Established in 1938 at the corner of Fletcher Avenue and Shelby Street, the bar has long been a neighborhood favorite. Known for its genuine history and welcoming atmosphere, the bar once attracted top darts players from the region. Today, it remains a popular local hangout, offering affordable beer and classic bar food.

Sam’s Silver Circle is famous for its themed nights, including karaoke, trivia, and bingo, which take place weekly. The bar’s vibrant karaoke night once even drew the attention of the band The Black Lips during a visit to Indianapolis.

The establishment’s unofficial slogan, “Follow me to Sam’s,” captures the spirit of the bar, making it a beloved spot for late-night pub crawls and neighborhood gatherings.

For more information, visit samssilvercircle.com.