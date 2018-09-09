Sandbags offered in flood-prone areas

(WISH) — Emergency management agencies around the Indianapolis metro are offering help and asking for volunteers as floodwaters threaten homes.

Agencies in Hamilton and Shelby counties were offering sandbags to residents concerned about the rising waters as storms hit central Indiana.

On Saturday, volunteers in Noblesville filled about 2,000 sandbags to give out to their neighbors. The county had given out roughly 2,000 on Friday. The White River in Noblesville is expected to crest at 19 feet late Monday into early Tuesday, just shy of moderate flood stage.

Sandbags are available for pick-up for Hamilton County residents from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the Hamilton County Hazardous Waste Center, 1717 Pleasant St., Suite 200, Noblesville, until flooding threats subside.

Shelby County Emergency Management on Saturday asked for volunteers to help bag sand in anticipation of what it called a possible “major flood event.”

Volunteers are asked to show up at 9 a.m. Sunday at either of two locations: the City Garage located at 605 Hale Rd. or the County Highway Garage at 1304 N. Michigan Rd. Sandbags should be available at both locations starting at 10 a.m.