Santa’s flight from Greenwood porch caught on doorbell camera

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — While the winds last night were frightful, seeing Santa fly is so delightful.

High winds blew through central Indiana last night bringing in some arctic temperatures and rattling around trash cans.

Santa Claus, in his ever-evolving North Pole transportation, took flight from a Greenwood porch due to the polar strength wind.

Viewer Tiffany from Greenwood shared the doorbell video with us and said St. Nicholas was in such a hurry to get to his next stop that he pulled up his stakes and flew away like the down of a thistle.

An expert would tell you the proper ways to tie down Christmas inflatables so that you don’t bound out of bed because of the clatter.

With last night’s winds, we surely don’t think it would have mattered.

Many of us indeed tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

No word on what he exclaimed as he flew out of sight, but Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.