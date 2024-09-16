Saraga International Grocery celebrates 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saraga International Grocery celebrated its 30th anniversary with a free multicultural food festival on Sunday.

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve seen it more as like a multicultural hub in Indianapolis,” Jun Sung, son of the store’s founder said. “I consider it more and more important as I get older that it stays here for the long run.”

Sunday’s festival featured 23 tent vendors and seven food trucks, all from varying countries.

The festival took place in the parking lot of the store’s location on Indy’s west side.

“All around the world a lot of Filipino trucks,” Sung said. “You got some Korean food. International beer and garden here too, so it’s a great place.”

One of those many tent vendors, called Stix, featured Filipino barbeque.

According to Derek Curry III, Stix’s vendor coordinator, many attendees ordered their chicken on a stick, fried rice and Filipino rolls.

Sung said the store plans to host additional upcoming festivals. For additional details, click here.