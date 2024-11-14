Satire publication The Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars at auction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The satirical news media outlet The Onion has purchased Alex Jones’ Infowars at a bankruptcy auction.

The Onion was backed by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones owes more than $1 billion in defamation damages for calling the shooting a hoax.

In its purchase The Onion has acquired the Infowars website, social media accounts, a studio in Austin, Texas, as well as its trademarks and video archive. The sale price is not yet known.

The Onion said its “exclusive launch advertiser” will be gun violence prevention nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

Jones said he is planning to file a legal challenge to stop the sale in a video posted to social media on Thursday.