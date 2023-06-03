Saturday Night Weather

An interesting weather situation developing late today. As we talked about yesterday, some scattered showers have popped up in northeast Indiana and Ohio. These showers are moving from the northeast to the southwest towards Central Indiana. The scattered showers will diminish after dark. Then very warm and dry weather expected the rest of your weekend.

Tonight – Showers fizzling out and becoming partly cloudy. Low 64.

Sunday – Becoming mostly sunny and very warm again, but not too humid. High 87.

Monday – Mostly sunny and still warm but not too humid. High 86.

Extended Outlook (Tue-Sun) – A chance for scattered showers on Tuesday and then near normal temperatures the rest of the week. That means high temperatures near 80 and low temperatures in the upper 50s. A really nice week ahead.

An area of scattered showers popped up Saturday afternoon. the individual cells are moving from northeast to southwest at 25-30 MPH. at least some dry lawns and gardens will get some relief before these showers die out after sunset.

FutureCast shows that by 10:00 PM almost all the showers have dissipated. It will stay dry the rest of the night and Sunday

saturday the high temperature was 90 again. Not quite as not Sunday, but the temperature will still be 10 degrees above normal.