SavATree acquires Vine & Branch in Carmel

Carmel-based Vine & Branch Inc. has been acquired by professional tree, shrub, and lawn care company, SavATree. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

New York-based SavATree operates 37 offices nationwide and officials form the company say the deal will open up the Indianapolis metro area and expand the company’s Midwest footprint. The acquisition marks the first SavATree has made in Indiana. 

Registered Consulting Arborist and President of Vine & Branch, Jud Scott, will help to oversee the integration, and says all arborists and crew members will continue to serve clients. He also said the company is excited to become part of SavATree, and that the merger will offer more options to customers.

“Vine & Branch has served the region for over 40 years,” said Daniel van Starrenburg, chief executive officer of SavATree, “and in that time, they’ve become a key resource for their community. We’re really looking forward to partnering with such a well-respected team and working together to grow our presence in the area.”

