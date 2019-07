INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The second annual Savor Downtown Indy kicked off earlier in the week and will continue through Sunday July 29.

Savor Downtown Indy will highlight restaurants throughout the downtown area.

This year there are more than 50 restaurants who are set to participate in the week long food-related event.

Participants can try new meals from all kinds of menus like Mexican, Mediterranean, Japanese and more.

