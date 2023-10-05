Savor the flavors of fall: Indiana’s 3rd annual Porktober event is here!

My Howell, Vice President of Tourism, Marketing, and Communications at Visit Indiana, joined us live to share the exciting news about the 3rd Annual Porktober event happening this October along the Indiana Culinary Trail.

As October is officially National Pork Month, there’s no better time to indulge in the savory goodness of pork dishes across the state.

With the Indiana Culinary Trail’s Tenderloin Lovers Passport in hand, food enthusiasts can explore a variety of pork creations at participating restaurants.

From tenderloin sandwiches to pulled pork masterpieces, Porktober promises to delight taste buds and celebrate Indiana’s rich culinary heritage.

Get ready to satisfy your pork cravings and experience the ultimate foodie adventure in the Hoosier State! For more details, check out Visit Indiana.