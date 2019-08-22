Scattered showers and storms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers and storms will remain very scattered through the day with highs warming to the upper 70s. Showers and storms should diminish through the late evening hours with lows falling to the mid-60s.

Friday is looking like a fantastic day with highs running cooler than normal with low humidity! Highs will warm to the mid-70s with a partly cloudy sky!

Stunning weather will continue through Saturday with highs slowly warming to the upper 70s with sun and clouds during the afternoon. Sunday looks OK for now with an isolated shower later on in the evening hours. Highs will warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Better chance of rain to start the workweek next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.