Schmidt Associates merges with Louisville firm

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Schmidt Associates in Indianapolis has merged with Kentucky-based Arrasmith in an effort to provide what the company calls full-service healthcare architecture and engineering.

Arrasmith touts university lab, hospital and medical research facility design expertise that officials say will benefit the integrated firm’s new Healthcare Studio.

The merger will also expand Schmidt’s geographical reach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Arrasmith team into the Schmidt Associates family,” Sarah Hempstead, principal and chief executive officer of Schmidt Associates said. “With this integration comes tremendous opportunity for growth and new pursuits that will benefit our clients and the communities in which we build.”

The merged firm now employs about 110 employees. Both the Indianapolis and Louisville offices and employees will remain in their current locations.