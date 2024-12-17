Indiana elementary school apologizes for excluding students from Christmas program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An elementary school in southern Indiana is apologizing for excluding students from the school’s Christmas program, according to a Facebook post from the school.

Multiple complaints sent to News 8 and comments on the school’s Facebook page suggest the school excluded special education students from the program.

Parkview Elementary School is in Bedford, Indiana and is part of North Lawrence Community Schools.

Bedford is roughly 80 miles south of Indianapolis.

A post to the school’s Facebook page says, “Parkview Primary Elementary School would like to address an important issue regarding our 2024 Christmas program. Unfortunately, some students were excluded from participation, and we deeply regret this oversight. At Parkview Elementary, we are dedicated to creating an inclusive, welcoming environment where every student feels valued and respected. We are committed to treating all students with dignity, no matter their background, abilities, or any other characteristics. Excluding students has no place in our school. Our priority is to create a safe, supportive environment where every student can thrive. Students have not been excluded from participation in holiday programs prior to this year, nor will students ever be excluded in the future. We sincerely apologize to our Parkview students and families for any hurt feelings, sadness, and frustration brought about by this situation. Parkview Primary Administration.”

News 8 has reached out to the district’s superintendent for comment.