School bus slams into building on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A school bus slammed into a building on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.

The bus hit a pawn shop building in the area of East 16th Street and Emerson Avenue just before 7 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, there were 26 kids on the bus at the time of the crash.

Indianapolis Public Schools confirmed that the students on board were high school students.

IFD said the kids and the bus driver were not injured in the crash.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash at this time.