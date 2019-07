INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A school bus with 19 students on it was involved in a Tuesday morning crash on the west side.

The incident happened in the area of Rockville Road and Mickley Avenue before 10 a.m.

According to police, the bus was believed to be headed to the Chapel Hill 7th and 8th Grade Center when the crash occurred.

Officers tell me there was 19 students on the bus + the driver. They were headed to Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Gr. Center when wreck happened on Rockville Rd. Officers think the van rear-ended the car, which then hit bus. 3 adults + 22 kids involved in crash (3 kids w/ minor injuries) pic.twitter.com/H8i9Kishnp— Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) May 22, 2018

Officers say a van rear-ended a car which then hit the bus.

SCHOOL BUS involved in an CRASH w/ INJURIES: Wayne Township Schools tells me that a crash on EB Rockville Rd near Mickley Ave lead to a car being pinned under their bus. There are only minor injuries to 3 children that were in the silver car. Everyone else is fine. #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/r41oOvax8O— Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) May 22, 2018

Three children in the car involved in the crash did sustain minor injuries.

There were no other injuries.