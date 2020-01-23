Missing Notre Dame student found dead

UPDATE: A Notre Dame student who was the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert has been found dead, Notre Dame Police Department reported.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Notre Dame University police are searching for a student who was last seen on Tuesday.

Annrose Jerry, 21, is a senior at the university and she was last seen Tuesday at Coleman-Morse Hall around 8:45 p.m. Police say she lives on campus. She was from Blaine, Minnesota.

Jerry was described as 5-feet-5 and 150 pounds with black hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length, gray, quilted coat over a multicolored, ankle-length skirt or dress.

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued for Jerry at 8 p.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in danger and require medical assistance.

If you have seen Jerry or if you know where she is, you are asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.