Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

GREENFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. and commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield are partnering to auction off 1,172 acres of land in Hancock County.

The property will be auctioned in 24 tracts and includes more than 800 acres of cropland as well as several industrial and commercial buildings.

The company says its marketing efforts for the parcels, which are in Greenfield at Meridian Road just off U.S. 40, will be geared toward farmers, investors, 1031 tax exchange buyers, and developers at a local, regional and national level.

“The current owner determined this property doesn’t fit with their needs, so they decided to sell it at auction,” said R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader. “We will offer the property in tracts, with farmland and commercial/industrial tracts offered separately. Bidders will be allowed to combine tracts to purchase just the parts that interest them,” he said.

The auction will launch March 4.