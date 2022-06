Life.Style.Live!

Scientist Rick Crosslin explores Indiana Geodes — nature’s treasure chest

We got the rare chance to bust open some geodes Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” with Rick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township.

Here’s more from him:

The creeks and lakes of Southern Indiana are filled with geodes.

They are easy to spot, but tough to crack open.

The effort is worth it when you open one filled with quartz crystal.

