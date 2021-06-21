News

Scientists discover why COVID-19 Delta variant is more contagious

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Health experts warn the Delta variant is the most contagious mutation of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. And now, scientists say, they know the reason.

The symptoms associated with the Delta variant are much different than what the country has seen from other strains this past year and a half.

“The symptoms are more common for respiratory illnesses like a cold and because of the more shallow coughing, sneezing, more mucous production. Because of those things, it tends to be more easily spread from person to person,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, told News 8. “So while some of the things, such as loss of taste or smell, that we hear about with some of the earlier COVID-19 strains aren’t as common with the Delta variant, it does seem to be more contagious.”

The Delta variant is the coronavirus mutation that rose to prominence in India. It is rising quickly in the U.S.

Because the Delta variant is more contagious, Doehring says, it’s more likely to land in people who are not yet vaccinated or don’t have an immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection. In addition to loss of taste or smell, people aren’t going to infect someone who has the previous strain with fatigue, severe headache or a fever, he adds. But the good news is the vaccines appear to be protective against the Delta variant which is just one more reason to get vaccinated.