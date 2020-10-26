Scientists identify top donor candidates for COVID-19 plasma

Mckinley Edelman, 26, a recovered COVID-19 patient, donates plasma to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital at Inova Blood Services on April 22, 2020, in Dulles, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists have discovered what types of recovered coronavirus patients may be the best convalescent plasma donors to help those currently infected.

In a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, researchers found those who are older, male and who’ve had a more severe case of the coronavirus are better candidates for donation because their post-infection blood shows higher levels of COVID-19 antibodies.

Severe cases were defined as patients who required hospitalization.

According to the report, published in of Journal of Clinical Investigation, there has been no guidance as to what group might provide the best treatment for those infected with the virus.

“We propose that sex, age and severity of disease should be used to guide the selection of donors for convalescent transfer studies,” lead researcher, Dr. Sabra Klein said in a news release. “Because we found significant patient characteristics that not only predicted the amount of antibody, but also the quality of the antibody.”

