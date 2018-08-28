Scooters set to return to Indy Sept. 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Motorized scooters will soon be hitting the streets again.

On Tuesday, the city’s Department of Business and Neighborhood Services gave its final approval for Bird and Lime to return with the electric scooters once the businesses received proper licenses. Both companies were cooperative, the city said, and their licenses were expected to go into effect Sept. 4.

Many welcome the dockless scooter-sharing businesses; others would rather put the brakes on them.

“They’re really fun to ride. It’s quicker than walking. I definitely think that would be a great addition to city,” Francesca Skaggs said.

John Lee said, “I think it’s dangerous to the pedestrians. If you need to go that far across town for lunch, you probably should look for something closer.”

The scooters first hit the streets of Indianapolis in June. Days later, the city issued a cease-and-desist order until it could work out how to regulate the businesses. The City-County Council in July passed an ordinance requiring scooter companies to pay the city $15,000 a year plus $1 per scooter per day.

The city said that new regulations prohibit riding the scooters on sidewalks, trails and the downtown canal walkway and at White River State Park. City officials created a flyer to encourage proper use.