News

Search underway for missing 23-year-old woman with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

Photo of Alayia Smith. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 23-year-old woman, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are asking for the public’s help looking for Alayia Smith.

Smith, who suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Type I and II diabetes, is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD said she was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive.

Police said she has not had her medication and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fort Wayne tops list of ‘Best Cities to Buy a Second Home’

Inside INdiana Business /

ISDH: 3,936 new COVID-19 cases; 72 more deaths

Coronavirus /

R. Kelly says he won’t testify at his sex trafficking trial

Entertainment /

Former President George W. Bush to hold fundraiser for Liz Cheney

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image