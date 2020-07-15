Search underway for missing 4-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a missing 4-year-old boy.

According to IMPD, Donte Wright was last seen on Tuesday, July 14 at 9 p.m in the 5300 block of Forest Pine Lane.

Police said the child’s father, Edrick Young, placed Donte Wright in the care of Chad Robinette.

Photo of Chad Robinette. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

Now, both the father and the mother, Amber Wright, have been unable to get into contact with Robinette, according to police.

Officers say Robinnette drives a dark-colored, four-door Buick.

It’s unclear if the child is in danger.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-3811.