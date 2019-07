NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man was arrested in connection to multiple counts of child pornography in Brown County.

It happened at a rural residence in the county on May 29 when officials served the warrant to search for the investigation of child pornography video files.

Investigators later arrested 28-year-old Patrick Becraft. He faces ten counts of child exploitation and ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Becraft remains in custody at the Brown County Jail.