Seasonal end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A breezy end to the week with winds sustained at 15-20 mph. Cool start to the morning too with lows in the mid 40s. Should be a breezy and partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 40s.

A really great start to the weekend with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. A cold front will pass through the state late evening sparking up a few stronger thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather later on in the evening. Behind the cold front temperatures will cool to the mid 50s with a partly sunny sky.

Next week with start off quiet and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday rain will return with highs in the lower 60s. Behind the mid week weather maker highs will cool to the lower 50s.