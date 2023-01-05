News

Seasonal end to the week

A chilly start to the morning with a few light flurries around for the northern part of the state. We’ll have that threat of a light mix/snow through the day as an area of low pressure tracks just north of the state! This will spin off some light flurries from time to time today. No accumulation expected in central parts of the state but we could get some minor accumulations closer to the lake. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s. Friday will be a chilly and dry day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

This weekend highs will sneak into the lower 40s but we have a system that will bring a light mix to the area Saturday afternoon! We also see plenty of dry time during te day as well. Highs will remain in the 40s Sunday with a stray shower chance through the afternoon.

Next week looks dry and fairly mild with highs in the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions through much of the week.