Second Democrat announces plan to challenge Rokita for Attorney General

Seal of the office of the Indiana attorney general. (Image Provided Via in.gov/attorneygeneral/)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second Democrat has announced plans to run for Indiana Attorney General this year.

Beth White, who served two terms as Marion County Clerk, announced her campaign Thursday morning.

White is currently the president and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, and previously led the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee.

Beth White, former Marion Co. Clerk, announces campaign for Attorney General

White’s announcement also highlighted her role as the first clerk in Indiana to preside over a same-sex wedding after the Supreme Court’s decision in 2015 legalizing gay marriage.

“Hoosiers deserve an Attorney General who will focus on protecting their rights, rather than trying to take them away,” White said in a news release. “My entire career has been about fighting to protect Hoosiers—kids, crime victims, and voters. I’ve taken on the tough, meaningful fights and that’s what I will do as Indiana’s next Attorney General.”

White is at least the second prominent Democrat to announce a campaign for Attorney General.

Destiny Wells, who served as a deputy Attorney General and was the party’s 2022 nominee for Secretary of State, announced her campaign in November.

The Indiana Democratic Party will choose its nominee during its state convention in July.

Todd Rokita, the Republican serving his first term as Attorney General, has announced he will seek re-election.

Rokita decided against campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate to seek another four years in office.

“Attorney General Todd Rokita is more interested in political grandstanding than doing his job. His ideologically driven lawsuits are a waste of taxpayer money, and his attacks on private citizens are disgraceful. Rokita’s ongoing disciplinary saga further underscores his inability to execute the duties of one of the most important elected offices in our state,” White said.