Security cam catches naked arson suspect running from scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are looking for tips after a security camera caught a naked man running from the scene just before a fire broke out at a residence.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 4800 block of E. 13th St. just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators received video from a security camera of a naked man running from that area just before smoke became visible.

Neighbors tell IFD that the home has been vacant for three years.

No one was injured. Investigators estimate the damage at $25,000.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).