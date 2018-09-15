See monster trucks at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis State Fairgrounds will be the home to monster trucks this weekend.

The 37th O’Reilly Auto Parts Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals are taking place at the fairgrounds, where fans can get an up-close look at some of the competitors in the monster truck circuit.

There will also be opportunities to get autographs from drivers.

You can purchase tickets at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores for a discounted price of $18 for adults and $10 for kids aged 3-12.

Online and gate tickets are $20 dollars for adults and $10 dollars for kids. Two-day passes cost $36 fro adults and $20 for kids, while a three-day pass is $54 for an adult and $30 for kids.

The General Tire Monster Truck Thunder Drags and Freestyle will start at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The show will run through Sunday.